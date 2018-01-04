 Live - Australia vs England, Ashes, 5th Test, Day 1, Sydney, live cricket score | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live - Australia vs England, Ashes, 5th Test, Day 1, Sydney, live cricket score

Australia and England face off in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney, with the hosts looking to complete a 4-0 thrashing over the visitors. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test, here.

Australia will look to complete a 4-0 rout over England as they host the visitors in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test, here.
Australia will look to complete a 4-0 rout over England as they host the visitors in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test, here.(AP)

Australia are aiming for a 4-0 thrashing over England as both sides clash in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes series in Sydney. The home side has dominated the series, winning the first three matches. England put on an improved showing in the fourth Test, with Alastair Cook hitting a double ton as they sealed a draw. At Sydney, Joe Root’s side is expected to hand 20-year-old leg spinner Mason Crane his debut. Australia have won 26 of the 55 Ashes tests played at the SCG while England have won 22. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test, here.

