Live cricket score, Australia vs England, The Ashes, 1st Test, day 1 LIVE

Joe Root isn’t concerned about what happened the last time England toured Australia for the Ashes, or the bombardment of banter in the buildup to this series. Root, about to start his first Ashes series as England captain, reckons it’s all just “external noise.” It’s little wonder the Australians have focused their pre-Ashes chatter on the 5-0 sweep they inflicted on England in 2013-14, when Mitchell Johnson took 37 wickets and unsettled the tourists with some terrifying pace bowling. Root’s batting average is 53.76 in 60 Tests, but his average in Australia is 27.42. He’s confident the experience he got three years ago will set him on a better path. Get here live cricket score and live updates of Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of Australia vs England, 1st Test, then click here