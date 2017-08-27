Live cricket score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1, Mirpur

Mushfiqur Rahim-led Bangladesh will look to continue their good run at home when they take on Australia in the first Test at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. World No. 2 Australia lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka in 2016, before succumbing 2-1 against Virat Kohli-led India earlier this year. On the other hand, Bangladesh have won two of their last three Tests, against Sri Lanka and England. Australia is wary of the threat posed by Bangladesh spinners and have been preparing hard for the slow and turning tracks. This first Test will be the first between the countries since Ricky Ponting’s side toured Bangladesh in 2006, winning the two-match series 2-0. Catch live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1, Mirpur here

If you are unable to see the full scorecard Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, click here