Live cricket score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: BAN 264/6 vs AUS

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman’s 100-plus stand on Day 1 of the second Test has given the hosts hope of a good total against Australia in the first innings in Chittagong. The hosts were 253/6 at stumps on Day 1 with Rahim and Nasir Hossain at the crease. Australia would, however, aim to restrict them especially with Nathan Lyon taking a five-wicket haul. Get live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2 here.

If you can’t see live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2, click here.