Live cricket score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain delays start of play

David Warner and Peter Handscomb’s unbeaten 100-plus stand, on Day 2 of the Chittagong Test, has put Australia on course for a big first innings total. Smarting from their embarrassing defeat inside four days in Dhaka, Australia’s top order fired to help them reach 225/2 at stumps on second day. Skipper Steve Smith hit a gritty 58 off 94 balls before being bowled by Taijul Islam. Earlier, off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed seven wickets to bowl out the hosts for 305. The home team has tightened security after the visitors’ team bus was hit with a stone following the end of play on day one.Catch live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 here. (Day 2 Report | Full scorecard)

