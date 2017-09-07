Bangladesh vs Australia, live cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 4: BAN 81/5, lead by 9

Australia were dismissed for 377 in the beginning of the fourth day, ending the first innings with a lead of 72 runs. Bangladesh looked to take the attack to the visitors early, but it was a strategy that backfired as Australia managed to strike and remove both Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal early in the innings, leaving the middle order with an uphill task. Nathan Lyon has been the star of the bowlers, taking three wickets and completing a 10-wicket haul for the first time in a Test match in Asia. Bangladesh have now lost half their side and are in a precarious position on the penultimate day of the Test match. The home team leads the two-match Test series 1-0 but Australia are edging closer to winning the second Test and levelling the series. Get live cricket score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 here. (Day 3 Report)

