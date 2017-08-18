 Full cricket score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test day 2: WI 44/1 (ENG 514/8 decl) | cricket | Hindustan Times
Full cricket score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test day 2: WI 44/1 (ENG 514/8 decl)

Alastair Cook’s double century put England cricket team in a commanding position before James Anderson struck with the ball against the West Indies cricket team in the inaugural day/night Test in Britain at Edgbaston on Friday Get full cricket score of England vs West Indies, day 2 of the Day-Night Test in Edgbaston here.

cricket Updated: Aug 19, 2017 08:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Alastair Cook slammed 243 as England declared on 514/8 on day 2 of the Pink Ball Test against West Indies. Get full cricket score of England vs West Indies, day 2 here.
Alastair Cook slammed 243 as England declared on 514/8 on day 2 of the Pink Ball Test against West Indies. Get full cricket score of England vs West Indies, day 2 here.(Action Images via Reuters)

Alastair Cook's 243 carried England cricket team to 514-8 declared against the West Indies and a powerful position on Day 2 of the day-night test on Friday. West Indies cricket team was 44-1 in reply when rain ended play early and saved the tourists from having to face a full final session under the floodlights at Edgbaston.

If you can’t see full cricket score of England vs West Indies, 1st Test, day 2, click here.

