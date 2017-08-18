Full cricket score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test day 2: WI 44/1 (ENG 514/8 decl)

Alastair Cook’s 243 carried England cricket team to 514-8 declared against the West Indies and a powerful position on Day 2 of the day-night test on Friday. West Indies cricket team was 44-1 in reply when rain ended play early and saved the tourists from having to face a full final session under the floodlights at Edgbaston. Get full cricket score of England vs West Indies, day 2 of the Pink Ball Test here.

