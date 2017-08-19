Live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3, Edgbaston

West Indies were 44/1 in reply to England’s imposing 514/8, a deficit of 470 runs, when rain ended the second day’s play early in the third session. Earlier, Alastair Cook piled more runs and misery on West Indies to become the highest scorer in Tests at Edgbaston. Having taken a hammering with the ball, the tourists lost Kraigg Brathwaite (0) early in their reply, but Kieran Powell (18*) - dropped on two - and Kyle Hope (25*) battled on before rain played spoilsport in the final session. Catch live cricket score of England vs West Indies, Day 3 of the Pink Ball Test at Edgbaston here (ENG vs WI Day 2 Report)

