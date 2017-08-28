Live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: ENG 185/3, lead by 16

England battled back into contention on the third day of the second Test against West Indies as Mark Stoneman’s first half century and captain Joe Root’s unbeaten 45 helped wipe out a sizeable first-innings deficit on Sunday. West Indies added 98 runs to their overnight total at a sun-drenched Headingley as they were bowled out for 427 - a lead of 169 - and England were 171-3 at the close, two runs ahead. Get live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 here. (Bangladesh vs Australia, live cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2)

