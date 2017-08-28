 Live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: ENG 185/3, lead by 16 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4: ENG 185/3, lead by 16

England were 171 for three in their second innings, a lead of two runs, at stumps on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at Headingley on Sunday. Get live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 here

cricket Updated: Aug 28, 2017 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
England captain Joe Root performed well against West Indies in the second Test in Headingley.
England captain Joe Root performed well against West Indies in the second Test in Headingley.

England battled back into contention on the third day of the second Test against West Indies as Mark Stoneman’s first half century and captain Joe Root’s unbeaten 45 helped wipe out a sizeable first-innings deficit on Sunday. West Indies added 98 runs to their overnight total at a sun-drenched Headingley as they were bowled out for 427 - a lead of 169 - and England were 171-3 at the close, two runs ahead. Get live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 here. (Bangladesh vs Australia, live cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2)

If you can’t see live cricket score of England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4, click here

