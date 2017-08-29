Live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 5: WI need 317 to win

England are in driver’s seat against West Indies going into the final day of the second Test in Headingley. On Day 4, Moeen Ali’s rapid 84 helped England turn the tide against the West Indies. At stumps, the West Indies were five without loss in their second innings, needing a further 317 runs to reach a challenging victory total of 322. Only one side have made more in the fourth innings to win a Test at Headingley, with Australia’s celebrated ‘Invincibles’ scoring 404 for three in 1948 thanks to opener Arthur Morris’s 182 and an unbeaten 173 from the great Donald Bradman. Get live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 5 here. (Bangladesh vs Australia, full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 3)

