 Live cricket score, India vs England 1st T20I: ENG to bowl 1st at Green Park | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Live cricket score, India vs England 1st T20I: ENG to bowl 1st at Green Park

Live cricket score of first Twenty20 international between India vs England at Kanpur’s Green Park available here. Virat Kohli will be aiming for a good start to his Twenty20 captaincy stint. England have won the toss and will field first. Follow HT’s live coverage of India vs England 1st T20.

cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2017 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Live cricket score of 1st T20 international between India vs England here. Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian cricket team for the first in a T20 international after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as skipper. (AFP)

After a 4-0 success in Tests and 2-1 series win in ODIs, Virat Kohli will be aiming for more success against England in the three-match Twenty20 international series. This is the first time Kohli will be captaining India in this format and they will be looking to turn their negative head-to-head record against England around. England have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Catch here live cricket score of India vs England, 1st Twenty20 international from Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium. (Live blog | Live streaming info)

If you cannot view the scorecard, click here

tags

more from cricket

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you