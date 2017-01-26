Live cricket score, India vs England 1st T20I: ENG to bowl 1st at Green Park

After a 4-0 success in Tests and 2-1 series win in ODIs, Virat Kohli will be aiming for more success against England in the three-match Twenty20 international series. This is the first time Kohli will be captaining India in this format and they will be looking to turn their negative head-to-head record against England around. England have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Catch here live cricket score of India vs England, 1st Twenty20 international from Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium. (Live blog | Live streaming info)

