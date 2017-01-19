 Live cricket score, India vs England 2nd ODI: Dhoni scores ton, IND cross 300 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live cricket score, India vs England 2nd ODI: Dhoni scores ton, IND cross 300

Live cricket score of 2nd ODI between India vs England in Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. Yuvraj Singh scored 150, his highest ever score, while MS Dhoni also scored his 10th century. India were 308\/4 in 45 overs.

cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2017 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni revived India’s innings against England in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack.(AFP)

Yuvraj Singh scored his 14th ODI century in 98 balls as India revived from a poor start against England in the second ODI, to be placed on 308/4 in 45 overs in Cuttack on Thursday. Yuvraj also crossed highest individual score of 139 and his 150 is the sixth highest individual score against England. Dhoni also scored his 10th century. Earlier, captain Virat Kohli (8) and openers Shikhar Dhwan (11), KL Rahul (5) were all dismissed by Chris Woakes. India cricket team is aiming to secure its third consecutive ODI bilateral series win. England, who have not won an ODI series in India since 1984, will go for a win to keep the series alive. Catch live cricket score of India vs England 2nd ODI here. (Cuttack ODI live updates)

If you cannot view the India vs England live scorecard, click here.

