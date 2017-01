India going into the second T20I against England are facing the prospect of a series defeat at home for the first time in 15 months. Skipper Virat Kohli will have a re-look at his team combination as hosts. The last time that India lost a series was 2-3 against South Africa in October 2015. Get live cricket score of the India vs England 2nd T20I from Nagpur here. (LIVE UPDATES) (LIVE STREAMING)

