 Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd Twenty20, Bangalore: Series tied 1-1 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd Twenty20, Bangalore: Series tied 1-1

Live cricket score of India vs England 3rd Twenty20 international at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium here. The series is tied at 1-1.

cricket Updated: Feb 01, 2017 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
live cricket score

Live cricket score of the third India vs England twenty20 international available here. India and England are tied 1-1 in the three-match series. Get live cricket score of India vs England 3rd T20 here. (PTI)

Live cricket score of India vs England 3rd twenty20 international at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium available here. If India can beat England today, they would have won their third trophy of the series. India had beaten England 4-0 in the Test series and won the ODIs 3-0. The twenty20 series between India vs England is tied at 1-1. Follow live cricket score here. (Live updates | Live streaming info)

India have won one and lost another in two Twenty-20 International played Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the first match, Pakistan defeated India by five wickets on December 25,2012. India beat Bangladesh by 1 run in the second encounter on March 23,2016.

If you can’t see live cricket score of India vs England 3rd twenty20, click here.

tags

more from cricket

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you