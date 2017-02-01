Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd Twenty20, Bangalore: Series tied 1-1

Live cricket score of India vs England 3rd twenty20 international at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium available here. If India can beat England today, they would have won their third trophy of the series. India had beaten England 4-0 in the Test series and won the ODIs 3-0. The twenty20 series between India vs England is tied at 1-1. Follow live cricket score here. (Live updates | Live streaming info)

India have won one and lost another in two Twenty-20 International played Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the first match, Pakistan defeated India by five wickets on December 25,2012. India beat Bangladesh by 1 run in the second encounter on March 23,2016.

