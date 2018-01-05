Live cricket score, India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1, Cape Town: SA bat, Bumrah makes debut

South Africa have chosen to bat in the Newlands Test against India. Having come off easy victories, India and South Africa square off in a slightly delayed New Year’s Test at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town to kick off a year that should decide Virat Kohli’s place in the annals of Indian cricket history. Kohli’s India has 12 Tests — against South Africa, England and Australia — to prove they are worth the hype. India give vibes of a well-rounded team with an all-round bowling attack and solid batting. Day 1 action of the first of the three Tests will begin at 2 PM. Get live cricket score of India vs South Africa here. (Live streaming | live scoreboard)

13:48 hrs IST: After a long time, South Africa’s pace bowling is complete. Steyn is back since playing his last Test in November 2016. Morkel and Rabada’s hostility in addition to Philander’s accuracy and swing give this attack a sense of all-round destruction.

13:40 hrs IST: Here are the playing XIs of both sides.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

13:38 hrs IST: Ajinkya Rahane misses out while Umesh Yadav is out. Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Bumrah are the pacers along with Ravichandran Ashwin

13:36 hrs IST: Team news: Both teams have gone with four pacers and a spinner. Big news from the South Africa camp: Dale Steyn is back. Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada make up the pace attack. Uff! That is one for the ages.

13:31 hrs IST: South Africa win the toss and have chosen to bat. Good toss to win on this deck. How will India cope up with the challenge now?

13:25 hrs IST: Just in: Jasprit Bumrah will make his debut. So now he has made his T20I, ODI and Test debuts all outside India.

13:23 hrs IST: It is a bat first wicket one seems in Cape Town. Win the toss and bat, put up a big score. That should be the plan of action.

13:18 hrs IST: Jasprit Bumrah is warming up. Could he make his debut? There is a green cover but only to bind the pitch. Looks like a hard surface but absolutely devoid of moisture, considering the drought Cape Town is currently suffering.

13:10 hrs IST: It will be interesting to see India’s line up

13:05 hrs IST: Most would give the favourites tag to the home team but here is what former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja thinks

13:01 hrs IST: It has been very hot and dry in Cape Town so far

12:58 hrs IST: These are the days when the home team dominates series and mind you, India have never won a Test series in South Africa

12:54 hrs IST: This is the first of the three Tests, at Cape Town, with the next two scheduled in Centurion and Johannesburg

12:50 hrs IST: India had a remarkable 2017, thrashing almost every opposition that came their way. This will be Virat Kohli’s real Test, leading the No.1 ranked team in the world

12:45 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the India vs South Africa, first Test

But India would be well advised to get ahead of themselves even before the battle’s begun. The last time there was a sense India could break the hoodoo they lost 0-8 in England and Australia in 2011-12.

It will be far from easy though. South Africa are still licking the wounds sustained in a calamitous 0-3 loss in India three years back that snatched the No.1 status from them. So, with the help of an industrious curator in Evan Flint, South Africa are trying to prepare a pitch that will return the hospitality meted out in Mohali, Nagpur and Delhi.