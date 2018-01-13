Live cricket score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Centurion, Day 1: SA 78/0 vs IND, Markram 51*  

Aiden Markram’s half-century has held South Africa in good stead against India on Day 1 of the second Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Indian batsmen seek a reversal of fortunes as Virat Kohli’s team will look to bounce back after losing the first Test. South Africa enjoy a winning spree at Centurion like no other venue across their country. India,on the other hand, have lost the only Test match played at SuperSport Park in 2010. The visitors have to guard against the South African pacers who have excelled on the bouncy pitch at this venue. In last 10 years, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn have all picked 10-wicket match hauls at this venue. The only bowler to have missed out in this South African pace attack is Morne Morkel. Steyn, of course, is injured and out of the series. South Africa won the toss and have opted to bat. India made three changes while the hosts handed Lungi Ngidi his maiden Test cap. Get live cricket score of India vs South Africa, second Test, day 1 here. (LIVE UPDATES)

