Live cricket score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Bad light stops play, SA lead by 118

Much of India’s fightback at the SuperSport Park in Centurion has been because of Virat Kohli. The India captain got his 21st century as other batsmen fell around him in the second Test. Kohli’s knock showed the captain’s determination to keep India alive in a series where they already trail 1-0 and are fighting to justify their No. 1 ranking. In reply, the hosts lost two quick wickets in their second innings before AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar steadied their ship. South Africa are looking for consecutive Test victories against India for the first time since 2006-07, where they bounced back from a 1st Test loss to win a three-game series. Get live cricket score of India vs South Africa, second Test, Day 3 here. (LIVE BLOG)

If you are unable to get the full scorecard of IND vs SA, then click here.