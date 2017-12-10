Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala

Will it be a baptism of fire for stand-in captain Rohit Sharma? The last time Virat Kohli missed a one day international was against Zimbabwe at Harare in July 2015.Ajinkya Rahane had led the three-match series in his absence. The Indian cricket team will ‘blood’ the Mumbai Indians captain as Rohit Sharma looks for a winning start in the first ODI in Dharamsala on Sunday. This will be just the fourth One-Day International played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, with India picking up two wins from the last three. The visitors will also look up to their new captain Thisara Perera to match India’s bowling and batting depth. Lanka will hope two former captains – Angelo Mathews and Upul Chandana – to fire. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI here.

