Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dharamsala

Rohit Sharma gets an opportunity to present his captaincy skills in an ODI match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. In the picturesque mountain settings, the abode of the Dalai Lama, Rohit Sharma, who has led IPL team Mumbai India with aplomb, will expect his team to play some beautiful and cool cricket. India have a formidable ODI record against the Sri Lankans, who are being led by the veteran all-rounder Thisara Perera. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Dharamsala here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Sri Lanka will like to forget their Test blunders in a hurry. In the just-concluded three-match Test series that India won 1-0, Sri Lanka showed glimpses of good form but batting glitches hit the team hard at crucial times. Lanka will back themselves against India and will expect two former skippers Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga play their roles perfectly. Thisara Perera can be a match-winner on his day.

This will be just the fourth One-Day International played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, with India picking up two wins from the last three. India have plenty of depth in both batting and bowling. In this three-match ODI series followed by the T20s, it remains to be seen how many rookie players get an opportunity. India’s preparation for the 2019 ICC World Cup in London starts in Dharamsala.