Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20, Mumbai: IND win by 5 wickets, sweep series 3-0

An overall strong performance from the Indian team helped them beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the 3rd and final T20 to sweep the series 3-0. Indian bowlers did brilliantly to restrict Sri Lanka to 135/7 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After India won the toss and opted to field, Jaydev Unadkat and debutant Washington Sundar bowled beautifully to put the visitors on the backfoot. Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya also stemmed the run flow and picked up wickets. In reply, the hosts required 19.2 overs to win the match with Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer being the top-scorers. MS Dhoni and Dinesh eventually guided the team over the line. Follow highlights of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 here. (SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

23:00 hrs IST: Thank you for joining in. Hope you enjoyed our coverage

22:55 hrs IST: Winning Rohit Sharma says: We always knew that whatever target is set up, we back our batsmen to get it. Happy with the composition we had throughout the series. Guys who got opportunities made it count throughout. Thoroughly a team effort. Each and every guy has put in a lot of effort. Lot of the guys you see were playing their first game, second game, but it never seemed that way. They were confident and it was our job as management to back them. They came and did what they were expected to do. Looking very much forward to South Africa. Would like to reiterate the home season we’ve had. Never easy, no matter what conditions you play in. There were few hiccups in the middle. Games like Dharamsala which taught us a lot.

22:48 hrs IST: Jaydev Unadkat is Man of the Match as well as Man of the Series. “Things went really well for me. I had some plans for myself. Had done my preparations before the series. To achieve results like this is outstanding. Been a fruitful career. Been through the domestic circuit, played a lot of games there. Helped me mature as a player. I was always eager to make this comeback. Made a comeback in 2013, wasn’t that great. It was important for me in this series to get the confidence. The most important phase of any player’s career is domestic circuit. To come out well gives you the confidence. Just wanted to give my best whenever I got the chance. IPL cricket has really helped to get the confidence when you come to the international arena.”

22:45 hrs IST: Losing captain Thisara Perera is still proud of his boys. “As a captain I’m really proud of the bowling unit for defending 130 like this. I’m proud of my team mates. We’ve always had a good fielding coach and that’s we’ve really improved out fielding as well. We have learnt lots on this tour. We all know India is a big team at the moment. We’ve learnt a lot of things and we have to continue our performance. Our batting has to click and I think we will go a long way.”

22:41 hrs IST: And this is what coach Ravi Shastri had to say: We respect oppositions and when you do that you stay grounded. The intent was there from everyone which was nice to see. [Unadkat] very very good. He’s been around for 5-6 years. He understands his bowling. There’s so much of cricket being played. and T20 for us - we don’t care. We use it to give chances to youngsters. KL Rahul is a class player. A big headache for us. He’s the most improved player in world cricket in the last 18 months. It’s a good side, and it’s a side that can compete anywhere in the world.

22:36 hrs IST: This is what Dinesh Karthik had to say: Under pressure a little bit. I think it was important with Dhoni around to take it as deep as possible. I though 12 off the last over was gettable, but I got one in the slot. It would have been a great day one Test wicket, there was bounce and movement. It’s great to play T20 on these kinds of pitches where 150 is a winning score. I enjoy these kind of pitches. I think we dominated and were on point, expect the first ODI in Dharamshala.

22:32 hrs IST: Dushmantha Chameera and Dasun Shanaka were the wicket-takers for the visitors with both scalping two

22:28 hrs IST: And game over! MS Dhoni has hit the winning runs against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede. Sounds familiar? Same thing happened in the 2011 World Cup final

22:24 hrs IST: SIX! That is huge from Dinesh Karthik and India need only 3 in the last over

22:20 hrs IST: India are close now with Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni at the crease

22:15 hrs IST: Dhoni is key here, his cool head has helped India through several times in the past

22:10 hrs IST: Here comes MS Dhoni!

22:08 hrs IST: Pandey missed a straight delivery and has gone for 32 as India lose their 5th wicket

22:06 hrs IST: Dinesh Karthik has come out to bat and Pandey is in 30s

22:04 hrs IST: Pandya gave catching practice to wicketkeeper Dickwella. A rising delivery and he played it to the keeper, thinking the ball will go over the keeper

22:00 hrs IST: OUT! Pandya is gone and India need 37 off 30!

21:58 hrs IST: Lovely hitting by Manish Pandey -- two back to back boundaries!

21:53 hrs IST: It is Hardik Pandya who has come out to bat

21:51 hrs IST: OUT! That is out and unlucky for Shreyas Iyer! Gone for 30. The batsmen backed up too much and got run out

21:46 hrs IST: Shreyas Iyer has entered the 30s. Will he be able to score his maiden T20 half century?

21:43 hrs IST: India need 60 runs off 45 deliveries with eight wickets in hand. The stat looks easy for India

21:39 hrs IST: Huge! Big six from Shreyas Iyer over long-off on his home ground!

21:36 hrs IST: Oh India could have lost another wicket there! That was a close run!

21:33 hrs IST: With eight wickets in hand, India need 80 off 60

21:28 hrs IST: India have crossed the 50-run mark in 9 overs

21:24 hrs IST: Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey the two Indian batsmen out there

21:20 hrs IST: Manish Pandey comes out to bat!

21:16 hrs IST: OUT! The hitman is out for 27. Rohit hit 4 4s and one 6

21:12 hrs IST: After six overs, India are 37/1

21:07 hrs IST: It is a full house at the Wankhede tonight, not just because it is an Indian cricket team match but also because of a certain Rohit Sharma

21:03 hrs IST: India 21/1 after 4 overs

21:01 hrs IST: Shreyas Iyer has come out to bat

20:58 hrs IST: And KL Rahul is out LBW for 4

20:53 hrs IST: And Rohit and KL Rahul are stroking the ball well. The required rate well under their control

20:49 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening for India and Akila Dananjaya with the ball

20:48 hrs IST: And we are back with the second innings!

20:47 hrs IST: This is what Unadkat had to say: Really happy with my performance. We started off well, myself and Washington in the Powerplay. There was pace and bounce in the pitch. We have bowled a lot of overs in the IPL in the Powerplay and it really helped me. The kinds of wickets [in Rajkot, his home] we have there you can really bank on your skills because it’ll only be you out there, you don’t get help any from the wicket. It has helped me out a lot. It’s all going in the right track and I’d just like to pick up from here and go places.

20:45 hrs IST: Meanwhile Dasun Shanaka finished on 29 not out, hitting the only two sixes of the Sri Lanka innings

20:40 hrs IST: 18 runs came off the last over as Md. Siraj proved to be expensive once again. Siraj finished with 1/45 from his four overs with an economy rate of 11.25 -- the only Indian tonight to go more than 6.5 per over. He hadn’t done well in his debut match either, getting smashed for 1/53 against New Zealand last month

20:35 hrs IST: And that is it! Sri Lanka have scored 135/7!

20:30 hrs IST: One more over to go as Sri Lanka are 117/7

20:29 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have practically thrown away their wickets tonight. Can happen if you lose so much during a tour.

20:26 hrs IST: This is a chance for Sri Lanka to bat out the entire 20 overs, something which they haven’t done yet in this series

20:24 hrs IST: Sri Lanka are 113/7 after 18 overs

20:21 hrs IST: Pandya takes his 2nd as Sri Lanka go 7 down. Asela Gunaratne, Sri Lanka’s highest scorer, departs for 36

20:16 hrs IST: Jaydev Unadkat is back into the attack

20:12 hrs IST: After 15 overs Sri Lanka are 96/6

20:08 hrs IST: Kuldeep Yadav finishes with 1/26 from his four overs

20:05 hrs IST: All five Indian bowlers have picked up wickets now

20:04 hrs IST: OUT! Perera, who was looking dangerous, has perished and Siraj picks a wicket

20:02 hrs IST: Siraj is yet to get the hand of the situation. Thisara Perera has walked in and has hit two fours to boost his team’s score

20:00 hrs IST: Siraj has come back into the attack

19:58 hrs IST: Sri Lanka are 74/5 after 12 overs, just above 6 runs per over

19:57 hrs IST: At this rate, India are likely to bowl Sri Lanka out

19:55 hrs IST: Another wicket falls! Gunathilaka c Hardik Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 3 (8)

19:52 hrs IST: Washington Sundar ends with 1/22 from his four overs in his debut game

19:48 hrs IST: It has been a difficult time for Sri Lanka. After 10 overs, the visitors are 67/4

19:46 hrs IST: Asela Gunaratne is Sri Lanka’s highest scorer so far

19:43 hrs IST: Sri Lanka are 57/4 after 9 overs

19:40 hrs IST: OUT! Pandya strikes for India! Sadeera Samarawickrama is out for 21 and left-hander Danushka Gunathilaka comes out

19:36 hrs IST: Sadeera Samarawickrama and Asela Gunaratne are combining well here now, forging a partnership

19:33 hrs IST: Sri Lanka are 45/3 after 7 overs

19:30 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya comes on to bowl and the crowd is going wild. The youngster has garnered quite a lot of attention in his short career yet

19:27 hrs IST: Playing in only his second T20, Mohammed Siraj comes on to bowl. He debuted against New Zealand last month where he gave away 53 runs from his four overs

19:25 hrs IST: Sri Lanka are 19/3 after 4 overs! India on top at present

19:24 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have lost three wickets in 11 deliveries!

19:22 hrs IST: And as the Saaachin... chants go around Wankhede, read this Sachin Tendulkar interview

19:21 hrs IST: Unadkat has struck again! This time he has removed Tharanga for 11 as SL are 18/3!

19:20 hrs IST:OUT! Sundar has struck on his debut and has removed Perera for 4

19:15 hrs IST: And the similar Saaachiiin Saaachiiin chant doing the rounds at the Wankhede

19:12 hrs IST: SL are 9/1 after 2 overs

19:10 hrs IST: Unadkat has struck! Removes Dickwella for 1

19:08 hrs IST: Jaydev Unadkar bowling the second over

19:06 hrs IST: Decent opening over from Sundar. Only six runs off it which includes a four by Tharanga

19:01 hrs IST: The game has begun!

19:00 hrs IST: Dickwella and Tharanga are at the crease with the former on strike

18:59 hrs IST: Looks like Washington Sundar will bowl the first over on his debut!

18:58 hrs IST:And it is time for the national anthems

18:55 hrs IST: Washington Sundar is the youngest T20I debutant for India at 18 years and 80 days

18:50 hrs IST: We are only 10 minutes away from the start

18:46 hrs IST: So basically Washington Sundar has replaced man in form Yuzvendra Chahal while Mohammed Siraj has come in for Jasprit Bumrah.

18:41 hrs IST: And here is the Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera (captain), Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

18:36 hrs IST: Here is the India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

18:32 hrs IST: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and has opted to field

18:30 hrs IST: Yuzvendra Chahal has been the best bowler of the series so far with eight wickets, four in Cuttack and Indore each, and is a strong contender for the Man of the Series

18:29 hrs IST: Sundar made his ODI debut in the 2nd match against Sri Lanka on December 13

18:27 hrs IST: Former India spinner Sarandeep Singh handed Sundar the cap

18:24 hrs IST: Washington Sundar will make his T20 debut today!

18:20 hrs IST: KL Rahul is the top-scorer of the series with 150 runs which includes two half-centuries

18:15 hrs IST: Stat attack - Did you know that Rohit Sharma is the first ever cricketer to score a century across all three formats in a bilateral series

18:10 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have lost seven consecutive Twenty20 games on the trot. Can they change their fortunes tonight?

18:05 hrs IST: So what will Rohit Sharma come out with tonight?

17:59 hrs IST: Having already won games at Cuttack and Indore, India have already won the series and this match will likely see them test their bench strength.

17:55 hrs IST: Hello and welcome for the live blog of the third and final Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka that will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

For Sri Lanka, it has been a forgetful year, and the recent defeats against India have just added to their misery.

On the other hand, India have been cruising in all formats and would look to end a successful year with another thumping win ahead of a tough tour of South Africa where they play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been dealt a severe blow with Angelo Mathews being ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, former captain and opener Upul Tharanga would look to shoulder responsibility and guide the team to a win.