India vs South Africa, highlights, 1st Test, Day 2: Hardik Pandya stars for IND, SA lead by 142

Hardik Pandya blasted 93 as he missed out on a well-deserved century. India were bowled out for 209, giving South Africa a lead of 77 runs. Pandya struck twice with the ball, getting rid of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar. At stumps on day 2, South Africa are armed with a lead of 142. On a wicket with dual bounce, the Proteas’ pace attack exploited the conditions. Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece while Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel picked up two wickets each. The Proteas will be sweating over the fitness of Steyn, who has gone for scans on an injury to his left heel. South Africa have extended their lead past 100 but India have fought back well. Catch highlights of South Africa vs India here.

If you are unable to follow the scorecard and updates, then click here.