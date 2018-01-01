New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20, full cricket score: Rain wipes out tie after Munro’s fiery 66

Rain played spoilsport after Colin Munro’s 66 off 23 balls with 11 fours and three sixes powered New Zealand to 102 for four wickets off nine overs in the second T20 international against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui on Monday. Sheldon Cottrell gave the West Indians a flying start with the wicket of Martin Guptill but Munro was in punishing mood smashing the ball all over. Kane Williamson returned for New Zealand in place of Ross Taylor and 21-year-old left-hander Shimron Hetmyer from Guyana made his T20 international debut. West Indies had won the toss and decided to field but the rain finally forced the match to be abandoned. The third T20 of the series will be played on January 3 (Wednesday). Get full cricket score of NZ vs WI, 2nd T20 international here.

If you are unable to see the scorecard of New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20, then click here