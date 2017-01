Hashim Amla became only the second South African player to notch up a century in his 100th Test. JP Duminy also slammed a magnificent century and their 292-run stand for the third wicket has helped South Africa reach 338/3 at stumps on day 1. Although Duminy fell for 155, Amla will be eyeing a massive score on day 2. Relive all highlights of South Africa vs Sri Lanka here.

