Live cricket score, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test, day 2 live: ZIM in dire straits at 36-5

The Boxing Day Test between South Africa vs Zimbabwe is being trialled as an inaugural four-day match and the contest may not even go the shortened distance after 13 wickets tumbled in the day-night match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Zimbabwe were reduced to 30-4 in reply to the Proteas’ 309-9 declared on an eventful first day. Aiden Markram continued a dream start to his South Africa career with a hundred and AB de Villiers marked his Test comeback with a half-century before Morne Morkel left Zimbabwe reeling. South Africa had lost six wickets for 58 runs when De Villiers declared, but they were in complete in control at the close thanks largely to a fired up Morkel. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Zimbabwe here. (DAY 1 REPORT)

