Live cricket score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Providence - Full scorecard

West Indies seek their first ODI series win over Pakistan for 26 years. The Caribbeans have won the toss and will bat first in the third and deciding ODI at Providence (Guyana). Pakistan won the second ODI in Guyana on Sunday by 74 runs after Babar Azam scored a career-best century. This victory ended a run of four consecutive ODI defeats for Pakistan. In 14 series-deciding final matches, Pakistan have lost 12 and won just 2 - both against Zimbabwe. Get live cricket score of West Indies vs Pakistan here. (IPL LIVE SCORE, UPDATES)

