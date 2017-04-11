 Live cricket score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Providence - Full scorecard | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live cricket score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Providence - Full scorecard

Pakistan ended a run of four straight ODI defeats with a rousing win in the second ODI against the West Indies in Guyana. Catch live cricket score of the 3rd and final ODI between West Indies vs Pakistan at Providence, Guyana here. The series is tied 1-1

Apr 11, 2017
HT Correspondent
Live cricket score

Sarfraz Ahmed (left) of Pakistan catching Jason Mohammed of the West Indies during the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on April 9, 2017. Get live cricket score of West Indies vs Pakistan here (AFP)

West Indies seek their first ODI series win over Pakistan for 26 years. The Caribbeans have won the toss and will bat first in the third and deciding ODI at Providence (Guyana). Pakistan won the second ODI in Guyana on Sunday by 74 runs after Babar Azam scored a career-best century. This victory ended a run of four consecutive ODI defeats for Pakistan. In 14 series-deciding final matches, Pakistan have lost 12 and won just 2 - both against Zimbabwe. Get live cricket score of West Indies vs Pakistan here. (IPL LIVE SCORE, UPDATES)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, then click here.

tags

more from cricket

