Ranji Trophy final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, live cricket updates: Gambhir departs, DEL 44/2

A gritty Vidarbha eyeing their first title pose a stiff challenge for the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy final, beginning at Indore’s Holkar stadium today. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament so far. For Delhi, it has been a brilliant show from the former captain Gautam Gambhir, paceman Navdeep Saini and left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra, making a comeback to the side after three seasons. Follow live cricket updates and latest scores of Delhi vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy final here. (Ashes Day 4 live)

10:28 hrs IST: 18 overs gone. Delhi are struggling at 44 for the loss of 2 wickets.

10:06 hrs IST: Both Gambhir and Shorey looked pretty calm in their approach before offspinner Wakhare removed the Delhi opener in the 13th over. It was his 200th wicket in first-class cricket. Big blow for the seven-time Ranji Trophy champions. In desperate need of a solid partnership.

Earlier, Siddhesh Neral came in as the first change in the eighth over. He started with a maiden.

Shorey hit a good length delivery from Thakare to long-off for his first boundary of the day. In the 10th over, Gambhir flicked one towards backward square leg boundary to move into double figures.

Shorey then worked a rare loose delivery from Thakare, down leg, to fine leg boundary.

Bat once, bat big holds the key to Delhi’s chances here.

Brief Scores: Delhi 30/2 after 13 overs (Shorey 14*, Rana 0*, Wakhare 1/0, Thakare 1/8) vs Vidarbha.

09:59 hrs IST: OUT! Big blow for Delhi as Gautam Gambhir becomes the 200th domestic victim of Akshay Wakhare. Delhi 29/2

09:42 hrs IST: 9 overs gone. Delhi are 15 for the loss of one wicket.

09:28 hrs IST: Aditya Thakare, who started the proceedings with a no-ball, struck on the fourth delivery to get rid of Kunal Chandela – who had scored a century in the semifinal against Bengal. Perfect outswinger from the debutant, Chandela was forced to play at it. Got an outside edge and Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal does the rest at first slip.

Rajneesh Gurbani, sharing the new ball with Thakare, got decent movement. In third over, Thakare troubled Gambhir on a couple of occasions. The former Delhi skipper looked to drive but was undone by two sharp inswinging deliveries.

Gambhir scored the first boundary of Delhi’s innings in the fourth over, when he dispatched an overpitched ball from Gurbani to sweeper cover.

The former India opener was found wanting against Thakare, who again asked questions with his impeccable line and length in the fifth over. Overall, the small session belonged to Vidarbha.

Brief Scores: Delhi 10/1 after 5 overs (Gambhir 5*, Shorey 4*, Thakare 1/3) vs Vidarbha.

09:17 hrs IST: A really impressive start by the Vidarbha bowlers as they are generating a lot of pace off the track. Delhi 4/1

09:11 hrs: A closer look at the two finalists -

09:04 hrs: OUT! Aditya Thakare strikes on his debut as Kunal Chandela is caught in the slips for a duck. Delhi 1/1

08:56 hrs IST: Vidarbha opted to field after winning the toss in their maiden Ranji Trophy final.

08:47 hrs IST: Welcome to the live blog of the Delhi vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final

08:45 hrs IST: Hello and good morning!

For Vidarbha, opener and skipper Faiz Fazal has led from the front, scoring 843 runs in eight games at 76.63 with five centuries. The left-handed batsman has been well supported by Sanjay Ramaswamy and Wasim Jaffer, making a formidable top three.

In the bowling department, Rajneesh Gurbani has led the charge with 31 wickets in five matches.

While the seven-time champions Delhi would be favourites to begin with, Vidarbha would hope to continue their winning habit and achieve glory.