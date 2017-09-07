Live, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1, live cricket score

Lord’s will host the deciding Test of the three-match series between England vs West Indies from today. Jason Holder’s young West Indian team rebounded from a humiliating defeat at Edgbaston, where they lost 19 wickets in a single day, to claim a five-wicket victory that squared the series going in to the third Test which starts at Lord’s. It was their first Test win in England for 17 years and should they prevail over the next five days it would clinch a first series victory here since the 4-0 rout in 1988. England pacer arrives at Lord’s still three away from becoming the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets. Follow live cricket score of England vs West Indies here.

