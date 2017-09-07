 Live, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1, live cricket score | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1, live cricket score

West Indies eye their first Test series win in England after 1988. The third and final Test between England vs West Indies begins in Lord’s today. The series is tied 1-1. England pacer James Anderson is three wickets away from 500 scalps. Follow live cricket score of England vs West Indies here.

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2017 13:25 IST
HT Correspondent
England's James Anderson during a training session at Lord's cricket ground in London ahead of the third cricket Test against West Indies that starts on Thursday. Get live cricket score of England vs West Indies, third Test, Day 1 here.
England's James Anderson during a training session at Lord's cricket ground in London ahead of the third cricket Test against West Indies that starts on Thursday. Get live cricket score of England vs West Indies, third Test, Day 1 here.(AFP)

Lord’s will host the deciding Test of the three-match series between England vs West Indies from today. Jason Holder’s young West Indian team rebounded from a humiliating defeat at Edgbaston, where they lost 19 wickets in a single day, to claim a five-wicket victory that squared the series going in to the third Test which starts at Lord’s. It was their first Test win in England for 17 years and should they prevail over the next five days it would clinch a first series victory here since the 4-0 rout in 1988. England pacer arrives at Lord’s still three away from becoming the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets. Follow live cricket score of England vs West Indies here.

