India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 live cricket score: Markram 50 dents IND

Aiden Markram blasted his second fifty as South Africa made a great start after choosing to bat in Centurion. Virat Kohli’s side made three changes, dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar and adding Ishant Sharma. KL Rahul and Parthiv Patel are also in the side, replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha. South Africa claimed a 72-run victory in the opening match in Cape Town and are aiming to become the first side to defeat India in a Test series since Australia in 2014-15. Get live cricket score of India vs South Africa, second Test Day 1 from SuperSport Park in Centurion here today. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

15:31 hrs IST: Lunch on the first day of the second Test in Centurion. It is a session that has belonged to South Africa. India bowled well but in the last few overs before the break, their discipline has deserted them. Virat Kohli’s side will have to put in a better show in the second session.

15:25 hrs IST: FIFTY for Aiden Markram and he brings it up with two boundries through long off and deep mid wicket. Superb effort from the U-19 winning World Cup captain.

15:18 hrs IST: GIVEN NOT OUT but Kohli reviews. Ashwin is getting good spin out there as it breaks away from the left-hander. The Indian captain reviews but replays show that there is no spike on Real Time Snicko and the batsman survives. India lose a review.

15:13 hrs IST: Bumrah is really struggling now. Too full on the pads and Markram whips it to deep mid wicket for his seventh boundary. He is closing in on fifty.

15:10 hrs IST: Ashwin is troubling Elgar with some flight and turn. Tossed up outside off and the ball turns away as Elgar is beaten on the drive. Kohli has spotted that the left-hander is not coming forward and is tempting him with flight.

15:07 hrs IST: DROPPED! Murali Vijay drops Dean Elgar off Bumrah and that is a bad miss. Vijay comes in to catch the miscued pull but he misjudges it and the ball goes over the head for a boundary. Markram then makes India pay with two boundaries to bring up the 50-run opening stand.

15:00 hrs IST: Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack now. He is getting some spin and bounce. This is the 20th over of the innings.

14:59 hrs IST: Finally, Elgar gets his first boundary as he crashes a widish ball from Pandya to the deep point fence. South Africa are approaching the 50-run mark.

14:54 hrs IST: South Africa are not too bothered about the low run-rate. They have survived the initial phase and will be looking to cash in.

14:46 hrs IST: Ishant is plugging away and maintaining the right channels. South Africa are negotiating the session

14:39 hrs IST: Some words were exchanged between Elgar and Hardik Pandya. It is desperation time.

14:32 hrs IST: The first hour is done and it is drinks. South Africa are in control. Ishant and Bumrah had their moments, but India are struggling for penetration at the moment. How costly will the selection blunder be for India?

14:28 hrs IST: Pandya begins with a maiden. Bowled good balls in the right areas but India have still not got the breakthrough.

14:24 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya is into the attack now. Can he provide the spark for Team India? Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s musical chairs in captaincy and vice-captaincy continues. Suranga Lakmal, who exposed India’s moving ball weakness, is now Angelo Mathews’ deputy.

14:22 hrs IST: In the 12 overs bowled so far, India have bowled only three maidens. Meanwhile, Allan Donald, former South Africa bowling great, has said, “You’re kidding me?” on Bhuvneshwar’s omission.

14:16 hrs IST: Another poor ball from Shami. The change of end has not worked. Too full and Markram drills the drive past extra cover again. He is looking in great touch. 13 runs in the over and South Africa are starting to open up here.

14:14 hrs IST: Superbly done by Markram. Full ball outside off from Shami who changes ends and the batsman caresses the drive past extra cover for a superb boundary.

14:11 hrs IST: The reaction to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s omission continues with several prominent voices expressing their displeasure.

Staggered by the exclusion of Bhuvaneswar. Staggered. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2018

@BhuviOfficial left out..you are kidding me??🤔 — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018

14:08 hrs IST: Bumrah has bowled five overs on the bounce. Technically, India have two bowlers operating who can bowl long spells.

14:03 hrs IST: Good start for Ishant. Some extra bounce and a bit of seam movement. Can Ishant hold one end up and build pressure?

14:00 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma is into the attack now. Good start from him as he beats Elgar with a ball that rises up from the deck just outside off. In the previous over, Bumrah had cut Markram in half with a ball that decked back in off the seam

13:55 hrs IST: Kohli already has a man positioned at deep point to prevent the boundary. However, he still has three slips in place. South Africa have done well in the first 30 minutes so far.

13:49 hrs IST: Bumrah is bowling in the right channels but Elgar is tackling him well. Can Bumrah bowl long spells? Will Ishant get the extra lift from this deck? More importantly, will he be consistent?

13:44 hrs IST: FOURS! Markram breaks the shackles with two gorgeous fours. The right-hander punches a short and wide ball to deep point and follows it up with a neat flick wide of mid on for his second four.

13:42 hrs IST: South Africa finally get going as Bumrah misses his line slightly. Bowls too full on the pads and both batsmen get going.

13:37 hrs IST: Good start from Mohammed Shami as well. A bit of swing and some good extra bounce. This deck will test the batsmen. Cautious start from Elgar and Markram, no runs on the board still.

13:35 hrs IST: It has been an action-packed cricket day. New Zealand hammered Pakistan by 183 runs, bowling Sarfraz Ahmed’s side for 74. In the U-19 World Cup, Pakistan suffered with a loss to Afghanistan while New Zealand’s U19 side replicated the BLACKCAPS success with victory over the defending champions West Indies.

13:33 hrs IST: There is plenty of zip on this deck as Elgar gets hit on the body thrice. Nice start from Bumrah. As far as the bounce is concerned, it is true. Good toss to win for South Africa though. First hour absolutely crucial.

13:30 hrs IST: Three slips in place as Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling for India. Dean Elgar will take strike. Another surprise from India.

13:28 hrs IST: No Asian team has ever won a Test in Centurion Park. South Africa, on the other hand, have lost only two Tests in the last 18 years at Centurion Park.

13:22 hrs IST: Here are the playing XIs

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel

13:09 hrs IST: South Africa have made only one change with Lungi Ngidi making his debut. For India, three changes. KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan. Wriddhiman Saha is out due to a hamstring injury and Parthiv Patel is in. But, the third one is an absolute shocker. Ishant Sharma replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi was your best bowler and a solid bat in the first Test.

13:01 hrs IST: South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat.

12:51 hrs IST: In 33 Tests as captain, Virat Kohli hasn’t fielded the same XI in consecutive matches. And today, a minimum of two changes can be expected.

12:47 PM IST: Mohammed Shami, who took 99 wickets at 30.29 in 28 Tests, need just one wicket to complete the century of wickets. He will become 21st bowler to reach this milestone. Will he play today?

12:45 PM IST: We are 15 minutes away from the toss and a lot of focus is on the pitch. It surely will be a test for batsmen on both sides.

After a brilliant home run, Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team faces one of their greatest test at a venue that has been rather kind to South Africa. South Africa have won 17, lost two and draw three in 22 Test matches played at SuperSport Park, Centurion. (SACHIN TENDULKAR’S THREE COMMANDMENTS)

The Proteas enjoy a winning spree at this ground like no other venue across South Africa. India,on the other hand, have lost the only Test match played at this venue in 2010.

Du Plessis wants South Africa’s pacemen to be able to put the tourists under pressure, but finds himself facing unfamiliar conditions on his home surface.

“Generally‚ Centurion does not spin that much but there is a thick layer of brown grass on it and it is not something that we are used to here. For us‚ at the moment, it is unknown and we will see how it plays over the next five days,” he told a news conference.

India are considering changing their opening combination. Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan struggled in both innings in Cape Town, Vijay making just 14 across his two knocks.

KL Rahul is consequently in the running for a starting berth as India, the top-ranked Test team, attempt to avoid a first series defeat in 11, though Virat Kohli assured he was calm about the batting unit as a whole.