India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3, highlights: Play called off due to rain

The play was called off due to heavy rainfall. Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team were spared the blushes of a cheap dismissal in the first innings of the first Test at Cape Town thanks in no small part to Hardik Pandya’s attacking knock. However, the failure of the other batsmen to give the all-rounder much support saw them concede a first innings lead of 142 runs. Pandya then struck twice before the close of day’s play as South Africa ended Day 2 on 65/2. Faf du Plessis’ side will now look to set India a formidable target in the second innings. Get highlights of India vs South Africa, first Test, here.(SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

19:02 hrs IST: Play is officially called off due to rain.

19:01 hrs IST: Three spectators have somehow managed to get into the field. Security swarmed on them but not before they had a good run around the field.

18:57 hrs IST: According to the reports, the umpires are out in the middle and play can be called off any time soon.

18:34 hrs IST: Raining heavily now. We are now looking at the possibility of a complete washout. Just few minutes to go for scheduled tea interval and still no sign of rain letting up

18:19 hrs IST: 20 minutes to go for the Tea session, but it is raining once again. Chances of play look bleak.

17:54 hrs IST: It has started drizzling again. Tea in less than hour and chances are bleak now it seems.

17:43 hrs IST: Nothing to report. Situation still looks bleak with the ground staff working on the puddles.

17:10 hrs IST: The covers are back. The match is further delayed due to persistent rain in Cape Town.

16:52 hrs IST: Covers are being taken off slowly. Good news for cricket fans.

16:39 hrs IST: It’s drizzling once again! Looks like we have to wait some more.

16:33 hrs IST: The ground staff have started to remove the covers. Play is expected to start in the second session.

16:11 hrs IST: The rain has stopped and the super sopper are out on the ground. Looks like we will have some action today.

16:06 hrs IST: The India cricket team is on its way to the ground. Only support staff present at the ground

15:47 hrs IST: Intensity has dropped now. Very mild drizzle now. Should completely stop anytime now

15:39 hrs IST: Nothing new to report. It is still pelting down in Cape Town. The lengthy delay continues.

15:12 hrs IST: The rain is pretty bad in Cape Town at the moment. It is the kind of steady rain which can wash out an entire day. However, the city will not complain as they needed rain. Before this match, the city was in the grip of their worst drought.

14:50 hrs IST: Windy rain continues.Puddles forming near the bowlers’ run-up at the press box end. Could be of some concern.

14:11 hrs IST: It’s raining heavily at the moment in Cape Town and it seems that the first session will not take see any action.

14:03 hrs IST: It’s official now. The game will not be starting on time as the rain persists in Cape Town.

13:55 hrs IST: Strong winds blowing away the rain, making grounds men hopeful it won’t last long. Doesn’t take much time to dry the surface here in Newlands. Locals are happy though. Cape Town has been facing acute water shortage, so this unseasonal rain is most welcome.

13:50 hrs IST: Nothing confirmed but play most likely to start in afternoon. According to our correspondent, play is unlikely to take place in the first session.

13:45 hrs IST: According to our correspondent Somshuvra Laha in Cape Town, it’s still raining in Cape Town. More of a heavy drizzle

13:43 hrs IST: According to the weather reports, heavy rain is expected during the first half of the day.

13:36 hrs IST: Dale Steyn’s injury was one of the biggest news on Saturday. The fast bowlers was forced to limp out of the group due to a bruised heel and he can miss the rest of the Test series.

13:29 hrs IST: South Africa were dominating proceedings at the end of Day 2. With a lead of 142 runs, the hosts will be looking to tighten their grip on the game and Hashim Amla will certainly play a key role.

13:20 hrs IST: It’s raining heavily in Cape Town. Looks like we will have a delayed start.

13:17 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the first Test match between India and South Africa.

It was a day of comebacks for India. They looked all but finished at 92/7 but Hardik Pandya fearlessly took on the South African bowling attack, very nearly scoring what would have been a well-deserved century. The fact that he removed both openers gives India hope, despite a 142-run lead being quite formidable.

South Africa will nevertheless be confident of setting India a good target. Hashim Amla and nightwatchman Rabada will take the crease on Day 3, meaning two of their best batsmen - AB De Villiers and skipper Du Plessis - can wreak havoc on a pitch that might get easier to bat on as the Test wears on.