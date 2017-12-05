Live score, Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Adelaide, Day 4, live updates: AUS 84/6, lead by 299

James Anderson and Chris Woakes got the pink ball talking in the night session to reduce Australia to 53-4 at stumps on Monday. England’s resistance came too late after the tourists’ star men Joe Root and Alastair Cook were among those blown away in the first session at Adelaide Oval and, though England bowled brilliantly under the lights, Australia were 268 runs ahead by the close of play. Despite ending day 3 with their tails up, England could have as many as five sessions to bat through and salvage the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, and perhaps the series. Would you fancy their chances? Get live updates and live cricket score of Australia vs England, 2nd Test, day 4 here. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA 3rd Test Live scorecard) (INDIA vs SRI LANKA 3rd Test Live updates)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, then click here