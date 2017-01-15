Live Streaming of India vs England 1st ODI: Where to watch live cricket

Live streaming of the first ODI between India vs England in Pune is available online. Sunday’s first one-dayer against England will mark the beginning of Virat Kohli’s era as India cricket team’s captain in all formats after MS Dhoni stepped down as skipper of limited-overs teams earlier this month.

Though India had thumped England in the Test series in December, Kohli will be facing a tough challenge from the visitors, led by Eoin Morgan, in the first match of the three-ODI series at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Kohli’s biggest challenge as limited-overs skipper would be matching the benchmark set by his predecessor, MS Dhoni. That quest will begin with the Champions Trophy to be played in England in June.

While the tournament may still be five months away, Kohli has only the England ODI series to figure out the best combination. Veteran Yuvraj Singh is in the squad and he, alongside Dhoni, is expected to lend experience to a side which is looking towards the future as well, including the 2019 World Cup. Kohli would be hoping his debut as ODI skipper will begin with a win in Pune.

Live action can be seen online (live streaming) and on live TV too from 1:20 PM IST on January 15. Here are the details:

Live streaming in India can be seen in Hotstar (http://www.hotstar.com/sports/cricket)

Live streaming in UK can be seen in http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/india-v-england/17805

Live TV available in India on: STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports HD1, STAR Sports 3, STAR Sports HD3.

Live TV available in UK on Sky Sports 2.