Live streaming of India vs England 1st T20, Kanpur: Where to see live cricket

Live streaming will be available for the first T20 international between India vs England on Thursday, January 26. The match will be played at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium from 4:30 PM IST. You can get live cricket score and updates here too.

In Kanpur’s maiden T20 international, all eyes will be on Suresh Raina, who will be back in the Indian cricket team at his home ground on Thursday evening.

The spotlight will also be on the six players who were not part of the 50-over squad . They are Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parvez Rasool, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra.

India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England. It will be a good test for Virat Kohli’s team to play minus the troika of leading spinners.

It will be the ninth Twenty-20 international match between the two teams and fourth in India. England have won five and India three in the eight previous encounters between the two teams.

England have won two and lost one in three matches played against India in India.

Live action can be seen online (live streaming) and on live TV too from 4:30 AM IST. Here are the details:

Live streaming in India can be seen in Hotstar (http://www.hotstar.com/sports/cricket).

Live streaming in UK can be seen in http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/india-v-england/17805/video

Live TV available in India on: STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports HD1, STAR Sports 3, STAR Sports HD3.

Live TV available in UK on Sky Sports 2.