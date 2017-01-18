Live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI, Cuttack: Where to see live cricket

Live streaming of the second ODI between India vs England at Cuttack’s famous Barabati Stadium on Thursday is available. Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team leads the three-match series 1-0. Following are the details where you can see live streaming and live TV. You can follow live cricket score and live updates in HT, too.

Here are the live streaming details. Match starts at 1:30 PM IST. Toss is at 1 PM IST.

Host broadcasters STAR Sports will show live action on their TV channels as well as on mobile and desktops. All you have to do is go to: http://www.hotstar.com/sports/cricket

Live TV will be available on STAR Sports 1 and STAR Sports 1 HD. Hindi version will be available on STAR Sports 4. Coverage on TV starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Live action can also be seen in UK. For live streaming, go to http://www.skysports.com/watch/sky-sports-2. For Live TV , go to SKY Sports 2.

For viewers in the US, go to Willow TV for live TV and live streaming.

Meanwhile, India will try to seal the three-match series in Cuttack itself. India won the first ODI in Pune on January 15.

Virat Kohli appears able to produce miracles with his bat and the India captain masterminded yet another successful chase in Sunday’s run-feast against England to enhance his reputation as the second innings king of one-day cricket.

King @imVkohli in action at the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rWcJYwmHCO — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

Batting second allows a batsman to set his tempo according to demand, yet it is considered a true litmus test of stroke-making excellence due to the constant scoreboard pressure.

#TeamIndia batsman @msdhoni sweating it out in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XMRQVpx3Dn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

This was never more evident than when the opposition racked up 350 runs and reduced India to 63-4 like England did in Pune on Sunday, threatening to spoil Kohli’s first match in charge since taking over the limited-overs captaincy.

The 28-year-old replied with a sublime 122, forging a 200-run partnership with fellow centurion Kedar Jadhav, to help India chase down the steep target with 11 balls to spare.

Kohli’s ton equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 17 second innings centuries, a fact made even more remarkable considering he took 136 innings fewer than the retired great, who was quick to laud the centurions on Twitter.

Since his 2008 debut, India have overwhelmed targets of 300 or more on eight occasions and Kohli failed to get a century in just two of those wins.

This was also the 15th time that a Kohli ton culminated in a successful chase, more than any other batsman has managed in this format.