Live streaming of India vs England 2nd T20, Nagpur: Where to see Live

Facing the prospect of a series defeat at home for the first time in 15 months, captain Virat Kohli will have a relook at his team combination as hosts India take on a resurgent England in a do-or-die second Twenty 20 International at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Sunday.

The last time that India lost a series was 2-3 against South Africa in October 2015. Virat Kohli, unbeaten as skipper (series-wise) at home in all forms, will need to go back to the drawing board as he tries to figure out his best playing XI at a venue where the ‘Men in Blue’ have lost both their previous encounters.

In 10 previous completed matches,the team batting first have won six times while three victories were achieved on chasing the target. Get live streaming and live TV information below.

