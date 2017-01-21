Live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI, Kolkata: Where to see live cricket

Live streaming of the third ODI between India vs England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday is available. Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team leads the three-match series 2-0.

Following are the details where you can see live streaming and live TV. You can follow live cricket score and live updates in HT, too.

Here are the live streaming details. Match starts at 1:30 PM IST. Toss is at 1 PM IST.

Host broadcasters STAR Sports will show live action on their TV channels as well as on mobile and desktops. All you have to do is go to: http://www.hotstar.com/sports/cricket

Live TV will be available on STAR Sports 1 and STAR Sports 1 HD. Hindi version will be available on STAR Sports 4. Coverage on TV starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Live action can also be seen in UK. For live streaming, go to http://www.skysports.com/watch/sky-sports-2. For Live TV , go to SKY Sports 2.

For viewers in the US, go to Willow TV for live TV and live streaming.