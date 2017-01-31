Live streaming of India vs England 3rd Twenty20, Bangalore: Where to see LIVE cricket

Live streaming of the mouth-watering Twenty20 international clash between India vs England tonight is available online. The final match of the three-game contest should be an edge-of-the-seat affair as the series is tied 1-1. Catch information on live cricket here. (Live cricket score and updates)

Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India’s series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Chasing 145 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, England needed eight runs from the last over but the 23-year-old Bumrah bowled with ice in his veins, conceding only two runs while claiming two wickets.

Both Ben Stokes and Joe Root made 38 but their contributions were not enough to get England across the line.

Live streaming of the final match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will start at 7 PM IST.

Following are the details of live steaming and live TV:

Live action can be seen online (live streaming) and on live TV too. Toss is at 6:30 PM IST. Match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Here are the details:

Live streaming in India can be seen in Hotstar (http://www.hotstar.com/sports/cricket).

Live streaming in UK can be seen in http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/india-v-england/17805/video

Live TV available in India on: STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports HD1, STAR Sports 3, STAR Sports HD3.

Live TV available in UK on Sky Sports 2.