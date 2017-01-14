Lodha panel effect: Three-member BCCI selection committee debuts with RoI squad

The Rest of India (RoI) team to play Gujarat for the Irani Cup was announced on Saturday. In accordance with the Lodha Committee directions, a three-member selection committee has finally come into effect at the BCCI, making its debut by selecting the RoI squad. Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda were axed since they didn’t meet the qualifications laid down by the Lodha Committee in their reforms.

Read more | No tenure cap will stop ex-BCCI secy Ajay Shirke from watching India vs England

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had written to the Lodha Committee on Wednesday, asking for clarification whether three or five members of the selection committee should be summoned to pick the Rest of India team. Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan replied to the mail saying, “In accordance with the recommendations of the Committee as approved by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, it would be appropriate for further selections to be made by a 3-member selection Committee. You may therefore prune the selection committee accordingly to the 3 selectors with Test experience.”

Read more | Lodha panel clarifies: Why Prince of Kolkata Sourav Ganguly won’t be BCCI ‘king’

It was a clear direction to Johri to drop Khoda and Paranjpe from the committee.

The team would be led by Cheteshwar Pujara. Wriddhiman Saha makes a comeback from injury and will be pitted against Parthiv Patel who snatched his place in the India team.

Parthiv had replaced Saha in the India team for the third Test against England at Mohali following injury to the Bengal wicketkeeper, and cemented his spot with good performances especially with the bat.

Parthiv went from strength to strength and on Saturday led Gujarat to a historic Ranji Trophy title win with a brilliant fourth-innings century against 41-time champions Mumbai.

In the Irani Cup game scheduled to begin on January 20 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Parthiv will lead Gujarat while Saha will don the gloves for the Rest of India. Also on show for RoI will be Karun Nair, who scored a Test triple century recently. The Rest team is a mix of seasoned Ranji campaigners like Pankaj Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem and promising youngsters like Ishan Kishan.

Rest of India (RoI) squad: Abhinav Mukund, Akhil Herwadkar, Cheteshwar Pujara (captain), Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pankaj Singh, K Vignesh, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Ishan Kishan, Prashant Chopra