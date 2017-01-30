Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in fresh controversy, knocks Delhi High Court’s doors

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has alleged before Delhi High Court that Maxx Mobilink Pvt Ltd is still using his name as their brand ambassador despite termination of contract.

The High Court pulled up the company’s top official after taking note of Dhoni’s plea that its orders have been defied by the firm.

“Why are you (Maxx) not complying with the order? You have to follow the court’s direction...both parties are directed to comply with the order dated April 21, 2016 before the next date of hearing that is July 28,” Justice Manmohan said.

READ | What Virat Kohli told Jasprit Bumrah when England needed 6 runs off 1 ball

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the company’s CMD Ajjay Agarwal for defying its November 17, 2014 direction asking Maxx Mobilink to “refrain from selling any products” which uses the name of the cricketer in commercials.

The court had also passed a similar order on April 21 last year asking Agarwal to inform about the steps taken to comply with the 2014 direction asking the firm to refrain from selling any product, claiming to be endorsed by Dhoni. Dhoni had an endorsement agreement with the company which had expired in December 2012.

READ | Here’s why India cricket team players wore black armbands during Nagpur T20

Earlier, the court had asked Maxx to give details of the steps taken by it to remove Dhoni’s name and photograph from its social media sites including its website and Facebook.

The cricketer, in his contempt plea, has also sought a direction to seize all the products/mobile handsets and such other articles where his name and image is being used to sell and promote these products.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams earlier this month, but is still an integral part of the squad which is playing England in a three-match T20 series at the moment.

(With inputs from PTI)