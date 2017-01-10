Mahendra Singh Dhoni never an arrogant captain, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Ravi Shastri may have stoked a debate on India’s top captains by labelling MS Dhoni as the best in his view but Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan made a more balanced remark. “In my long cricket career, Dhoni is one of the best Indian cricket captains,” said Muralitharan during a programme in Kolkata where he will supervise the spinners under the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Vision 2020 programme. (INDIA A vs ENGLAND SCORES)

On Monday, Muralitharan had refused to get drawn into the controversy over Shastri not including Sourav Ganguly in his list of top captains. “Definitely Ganguly did a great job for Indian cricket after he took over. In my opinion he’s a great captain. It’s all about opinions and everyone has one. Maybe he (Shastri) has missed Ganguly but I can’t speak for him,” Murali had said. Incidentally, it was Ganguly who had hired Muralitharan for this CAB consultancy stint.

Muralitharan however didn’t forget to praise Dhoni’s captaincy as well, having played under him for three years at Chennai Super Kings. “The three years I played under his captaincy in Chennai Super Kings, I never saw any arrogance from Dhoni. He was always down to earth and was open to take advice from senior players like me and Michael Hussey. Being such a big star, he always maintained a low profile,” Muralitharan said.

Muralitharan also said he is expecting Kohli to go up to Dhoni for advice during in this month’s ODI and T20 series against England. “I have high hopes from Virat as he loves to take challenges and is a terrific batsman. This England team is very competitive and totally different from the Test side. Kohli shouldn’t take the English team lightly and should always go to Dhoni for advice on the field,” he said.