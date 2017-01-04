Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Statistical highlights of a glittering cricket career

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has resigned as India’s limited overs cricket captain after captaining the side in 199 One Day Internationals and 72 T20 Internationals.

Just like he did with his Test retirement in Australia, Dhoni caught everyone by surprise by announcing his retirement from the limited overs format of the game.

MS Dhoni’s limited overs achievements:

MS Dhoni took over from Rahul Dravid in 2007 and led India to its first-ever bilateral series victories in Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

In 2008, MS Dhoni led the Test side to victory in New Zealand and West Indies. India also won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy the same year and continued to defend it in 2010 and 2013.

Under him, India won the 2007 WT20, CB series the following year, 2010 Asia Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

After beating England in the final of the Champions Trophy, Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC trophies.

In 2013, Dhoni led India beat Australia 4-0 in at home.

Dhoni captaned India in 199 ODIs. He won 110, lost 74 and his win percentage accounts to 59.57%

Dhoni is the most experienced skipper in T20s, leading India in 72 matches. India won 41 and lost 28.

As skipper, Dhoni has 3454 runs in 60 Tests and averages 40.63. In ODIs, he has 6633 runs at an average of 53.92, which is higher than his overall ODI avarage. In T20s, he has scored 1112 runs at an average of 37.06.

Dhoni has five centuries as skipper in Tests and six in ODIs.

Here are some of the significant records held by Mahendra Singh Dhoni:

72 - The number of T20s played by Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain of the Indian T20 team. It is the most by any cricketer with William Porterfield of Ireland (49 matches) in second and Darren Sammy of West Indies (47 matches) in third position

199 - The number of ODIs Mahendra Singh Dhoni played as India’s captain. It is the third highest by any cricketer after Ricky Ponting (Australia) and Stephen Fleming (New Zealand)

110 - The number of ODI victories as captain for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is the second highest in cricket history after Ricky Ponting of Australia

183* - MS Dhoni’s explosive innings against Sri Lanka in 2005 is the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs.