Mahendra Singh Dhoni quits as Team India captain; available for ODIs, T20s vs England

Mahendra Singh Dhoni resigned as India’s cricket captain on Wednesday. He was currently leading the Indian team in ODIs and T20 internationals. He retired from Tests on December 30, 2016 in Australia.

Just like he did with his Test retirement in Australia, Dhoni caught everyone by surprise by announcing he was not keen to lead in the limited overs format.

Dhoni will be available for selection for the One Day and T20I series against England that starts in Pune on January 15 . The senior national selectors will pick the squad on Friday. That will be the last time Dhoni will sit on the selection table as skipper.

A man who has won virtually every international silverware, Dhoni was keen to lead India in the ICC Champions Trophy in UK in June this year.

That honour should automatically go to Test captain Virat Kohli, who was recently named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year, 2016.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni informed the BCCI that he wished to step down as the captain of the Indian cricket team from the limited overs formats of the game, said a statement from the Board. The 35-year-old from Ranchi played 283 ODIs and 199 of them as captain.

After Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played the third highest number of ODIs as skipper of the Indian cricket team.

BREAKING: @msdhoni has stood down as India ODI and T20I captain. He captained India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is. pic.twitter.com/ncaXSG46WM — ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2017

Dhoni played 73 T20 internationals and in the shorter formats of the game was considered as one of the best finishers of the game. Of the 73 T20s, Dhoni led India in 72 of them, a world record.

NEWS ALERT - Mahendra Singh #Dhoni steps down as #Captain of #TeamIndia. He will be available for selection for ODIs & T20Is vs England pic.twitter.com/2xM0eisdjq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2017

Rahul Johri, Chief Executive Officer of the BCCI said, “On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank Maherdra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats.

“Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket.”

India’s most successful captain

Considered India’s most successful ever captain, Dhoni stunned everyone when he announced his decision to quit test cricket in the middle of an Australian tour in 2014, handing the mantle to Virat Kohli who is likely to be also given the reins in the shorter formats.

The BCCI, however, did not immediately name a successor.

One of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s most iconic moments came in 2011 when he hit a massive six to end the country’s 28-year wait for the ODI World Cup (Reuters)

The 35-year-old Dhoni, who was named captain in 2007, led the cricket-crazed country to the top of the world Test rankings and is the only player to captain in more than 50 matches in each of the three formats.

MS Dhoni as Indian captain.....🙏 pic.twitter.com/BY7UVbPyh3 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 4, 2017

Having made his international debut in 2004, Dhoni, whose life inspired a Bollywood biopic in 2016, quickly rose up the ranks in Indian cricket.

After being named captain of the Twenty20 side in 2007, Dhoni achieved immediate success as he guided India to the World Twenty20 title in South Africa.

Captain Cool

Renowned for his calm on-field demeanour, he eventually became the ODI captain, succeeding Rahul Dravid when he relinquished the post, and then ascended to full-time Test captain once Anil Kumble, now the India coach, retired.

One of Dhoni’s most iconic moments came in 2011 when he hit a massive six to end the country’s 28-year wait for the ODI World Cup.

