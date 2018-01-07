Man arrested for allegedly harassing Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter

Police arrested a man at Mahishadal in East Midnapore district on Sunday morning for allegedly harassing and threatening to kidnap Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar.

The arrest was made by a team of Mumbai police in coordination with East Midnapore district police authorities. The name of the arrested person is Debkumar Maity, who is 32.

The Mumbai police team, which got a transit remand from a lower court at Haldia, is taking him to Mumbai for further investigation.

Bhimsen Gaikowar, a member of the Mumbai police team who came to Mahishadal to arrest Maity told Hindustan Times that Maity had made several phone calls to Sara proposing her. “He also made several lewd comments during his phone calls and even went to the extent of threatening to kidnap her if she rejected his proposal of marriage,” Gaikowar said. The phone calls were made to the landline number at Tendulkar’s residence.

A complaint in this regard was filed at the Bandra police station in Mumbai. “We tracked the number, contacted West Bengal police and finally arrested him on Sunday,” Gaikowar said.

Debkumar, a class XII dropout, is known as an artist in the area.

Kanak Maity, the mother of the accused, and Rajkumar, his brother, claimed that Debkumar has been suffering from mental depression for the last few months and was also undergoing treatment. “Due to the loss of mental balance, he had done such an act,” Rajkumar said.

Debkumar, meanwhile, told the police that he had seen Sara in the pavilion of a cricket stadium in Mumbai and collected the number through one of his relatives. Admitting that he had made several calls, Debkumar argued that there was nothing wrong in his desire to marry Sara. Asked if he knew Sachin Tendulkar, the accused smiled and said, “He is my father-in-law.”