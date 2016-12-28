Mark Nicholas, former cricketer, once again taken to hospital during MCG Test

Former Hampshire cricket captain and broadcaster Mark Nicholas, who had fallen ill and was taken to hospital during the opening day of the Boxing Day Test between Australia vs Pakistan, has once again being taken to hospital on the third day after complaining off “abdominal pains”.

.@wwos cricket commentator Mark Nicholas has been taken back to hospital during the Boxing Day Test: https://t.co/YEcj9GGhiC #9News — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) December 28, 2016

According to a report in Cricket Australia, Nicholas had been interviewing former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram during the tea break on the third day but fell ill a short time later. Medical staff swung into action and Nicholas was transported to Epworth Hospital.

Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas back in hospital. https://t.co/hh4SAde7Y0 pic.twitter.com/SJtOAGbaUc — The Australian (@australian) December 28, 2016

Nicholas had fallen ill on Monday but was discharged on the same night. He did not commentate on the second day but came back for his stint on the third day. No official statement has been released by Channel Nine on his condition.

Australia have made a strong start on day three, with David Warner notching up his 17th Test century and his second against Pakistan. The left-hander also went past 5000 runs in 109 innings, becoming the sixth quickest Australian batsman to reach the landmark. Usman Khawaja gave him good support by scoring his seventh fifty but the day was dominated by Azhar Ali, who became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double ton in Australia when he smashed 205* to help the visitors to 443/9 declared