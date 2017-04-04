Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain, announces retirement from T20Is

Mashrafe Mortaza has announced his retirement from T20 internationals; the seamer confirmed the news ahead of the first T20I match against Sri Lanka.

Mortaza, who led Bangladesh in the 2016 ICC World T20, will feature in the T20I series against Sri Lanka – with the game at R Premdasa stadium, Colombo on April 6 being his last.

“This (Sri Lanka) is going to be my last T20 series for Bangladesh. I would like to thank BCB, my family and friends, team-mates and coaching staff. I would also like to thank my fans who really supported me in the last 15-16 years,” Mortaza said.

So far, Mortaza has played 52 T20Is and has taken 39 wickets at an economy rate of 8.05, with his best figures of 4/19 coming against Ireland in Belfast in 2012.

In his very first T20 international, which was also Bangladesh’s first ever T20I (against Zimbabwe), Mortaza top-scored with 36 off just 26 balls as the Tigers defeated Prosper Utseya’s men by 43 runs. He also took the all-important wicket of Brendan Taylor to halt Zimbabwe’s chase.

Mortaza has captained Bangladesh in 26 T20Is and won nine. He’ll continue to lead Bangladesh in ODIs.