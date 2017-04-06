Mashrafe Mortaza end T20I career on a high, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka to level series

Mashrafe Mortaza ended his Twenty20 international career on a high despite falling victim to a golden duck as part of Lasith Malinga’s hat-trick in a resounding 46-run victory for Bangladesh national cricket team, earning another series draw against Sri Lanka national cricket team. (Scorecard)

The Tigers held Sri Lanka 1-1 in the Test and one-day international series’ and frustrated them again in what was captain Mortaza’s final T20 for his country in Colombo on Thursday.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan top scored with 38 from 31 balls and also took 3-24 for a vibrant visiting side, who posted 176-9 and bowled their opponents out for 131 in reply in the final game of their tour at R Premadasa Stadium.

The experienced Mortaza this week opted to quit the shortest format in order to allow the youngsters to come through, so it was apt that 21-year-old Mustafizur Rahman played a key role by taking 4-21.

Chamara Kapugedera’s 50 from just 35 deliveries was ultimately in vain for Sri Lanka, with Mortaza leading his side off following an emphatic victory in which he took a wicket after being dismissed first ball as Malinga claimed three victims in as many balls.

The tourists were without Tamim Iqbal due to a back injury, but Imrul Kayes (36) and Soumya Sarkar (34) put on 71 in just 6.3 overs to get them off to a blistering start.

Both openers set about Vikum Sanjaya in an expensive fourth over and Sarkar hit two sixes in his superb 17-ball knock before Asela Gunaratne got rid of him with a catch off his own bowling.

Kayes was run out, but Shakib kept Bangladesh ticking along before Malinga snared Mushfiqur Rahim, Mortaza and T20 debutant Mehedi Hasan in a magnificent penultimate over to claim a hat-trick.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 40-5 in reply just over a quarter of a way through their run chase – Shakib got both openers – and although Kapugedera scored only his second T20 half-century, it came amid a losing effort.

Shakib and Mustafizur were rewarded for excellent variation, while Mortaza took the wicket of Seekkuge Prasanna as the Tigers claimed another deserved win.