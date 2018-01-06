Mason Crane joins dubious list of England cricketers on Day 3 of Sydney Ashes Test

Mason Crane became the fourth England bowler to have his maiden Test wicket ruled out due to a no-ball for overstepping during the third day’s play in the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney against Australia on Saturday. (SCORECARD)

The 20-year old leg-spinner had Australia batsman Usman Khawaja trapped leg-before when the left-hander offered no shot and padded a delivery that turned in, forcing England to ask for DRS intervention as umpire Kumar Dharmasena had turned down their appeal.

Khawaja was on 132 when Crane was found to have no part of his front foot behind the line, but the replays suggested the ball would have crashed into the wickets.

The Australian No 3 batsman went on to make 171, before Crane eventually dismissed him after Khawaja went past the 150-run mark, having scored his first ever Ashes century.

Crane thus became the fourth England bowler — third overall in Ashes history after Tom Curran who made a similar error in the fourth Test in Melbourne — to miss out on his maiden wicket due to overstepping.

Let us take a look at the other three instances of England debutants missing out on maiden wickets due to overstepping:

Ben Stokes at Adelaide, Ashes 2013-14: The England all-rounder had Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin caught behind on 51 in their first innings. However, Stokes was denied a wicket since he had overstepped, and Haddin went on to make 118 in Australia’s match-winning total of 570 for 9 declared.

Mark Wood at Lord’s, England v New Zealand, 2015: Right-arm pacer Mark Wood had only himself to blame when he was denied his maiden Test scalp, in form of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill on 24.

Wood had Guptill caught in the first slip, but that mistake from the bowler gave the right-handed Kiwi batsman a lifeline. Guptill went on to make 70, adding 148 with Tom Latham for the opening wicket.

Tom Curran at Melbourne, Ashes 2017-18: David Warner had done well to reach 99 not out despite England cutting down most of his scoring shots. But in the nervous 90s, Warner played his first wrong shot of the innings when he tried to work the ball on the leg side but got a leading edge and it was caught comfortably by the mid-on fielder.

Warner began his trudge back to the hut, but the umpires checked for the front foot and found the debutant Curran to have landed over the line. Warner went on to complete his century soon.