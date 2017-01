Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) has acquired the services of Delhi Daredevils’ batsman Mayank Agarwal for the upcoming Indian Premier League to be held later this year.

Mayank turned out to be the first trade of the season in the second trading window of IPL 2017, which was open from January 13 to 20, a BCCI release stated.

The VIVO IPL 2017 will be played from Wednesday, April 5 to Sunday, May 21.