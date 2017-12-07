Meet Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Zadran, the first 21st century born male cricketer

Afghanistan cricket team spinner Mujeeb Zadran now holds the distinction for being the first 21st century born male cricketer to play international cricket.

He is not the first 21st century born to play international cricket; that honour goes to Ireland women’s all-rounder Gaby Lewis.

Lewis achieved this feat after making her Twenty20 international debut against South Africa at Solihull in England three years ago.

Zadran, who was born on March 28, 2001, made his ODI debut against the Ireland cricket team at Sharjah on Tuesday. The offie made an immediate impact with the ball as he returned figures of 4/24 to help his team rout the Irish by138 runs.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 238/9 with Rahmat Shah and Nasir Jamal scoring half centuries.

In reply, Ireland were dismissed for 100 with Mujeeb wreaking havoc and Rashid Khan, another young sensation, giving him great support with a spell of 3/28

Mujeeb’s superb spell saw him join Shapoor Zadran, who took 4-24 on his debut against the Netherlands at Amstelveen in 2009, as the holder of best figures in a one-day international for Afghanistan.

With this win, Afghanistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second match will be played on Thursday before the series concludes on Sunday. Both remaining games will take place at Sharjah.

Mujeeb also made heads turn with his exploits in last month’s U-19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. He claimed a total of 20 wickets from five matches in the tournament that Afghanistan eventually won, defeating Pakistan in the final.