Mehedi Hasan seeks Ravichandran Ashwin’s help ahead of India vs Bangladesh Test

Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh’s star spinner who helped the team secure their first win in a Test against England in October, is planning to ask for a slice of wisdom from India’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during Bangladesh’s one-off Test tour to India next week.

The teenager is aiming for a spot in the side for the Test, which will begin on February 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ashwin is the leading Test spinner at the moment, and also the top all-rounder in the format.

“Ashwin is a world class cricketer. I’m looking forward to consult him to get some tips after the game,” Miraz said before Bangladesh flew off to Hyderabad. “I will be able to see up close how he bowls during a match. That experience will be very useful for me,” he said.

“We have many fine spinners with experience in our team. I am also there with Shakib and Taijul. We have to be consistent in India. They have very good batsmen, but if we can bowl in the right areas, it will be possible to get a good (result).”

Mehedi Hasan played a starring role in Bangladesh’s series against England in October. He picked up 19 wickets in two games, including a haul of 12/159 in the second Test in Dhaka as Bangladesh finally defeated a top-tier team.

Bangladesh will play a two-day warm-up game against India A on beginning on Sunday. This will be their first Test tour ever to India, having recently played the 2016 World T20 in India.