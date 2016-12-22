Melbourne Renegades face Sydney Thunder challenge in 2016 Big Bash League

Defending champions Sydney Thunder will be looking to bounce back from their loss in the 2016 Big Bash League opener when they take on Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne on Thursday.

Sydney Thunder had a disastrous start to their title defence as they were defeated by Sydney Sixers in the first game of the tournament. Ryan Gibson and Eoin Morgan were the only batsmen who fired in the match against Sydney Sixers and the defending champs will surely be looking banking on them to repeat their performance. Apart from these two batsmen, Sydney Thunder also boasts of explosive players like Andre Russell and Ben Rohrer who are capable of turning any match in a matter of few overs.

Melbourne Renegades will be without the services of West Indies batsman Chris Gayle who they decided not to include after his controversial “Don’t blush baby” flirting boundary-line interview with a female TV reporter last season. But, the Renegades will not be bothered by his absence as their batting line up boasts of heavyweights like skipper Aaron Finch,Cameron White, Callum Ferguson and Dwayne Bravo.

Melbourne Renegades have also added some heavy fire power in their bowling arsenal as Brad Hogg and Sunil Narine joined the squad at the start of the competition. The Melbourne pitch has assisted spinners in the recent past and that can be the deciding factor in this match.

On Wednesday, Ben Dunk’s 43-ball 85 proved to be futile as Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by 10 runs.